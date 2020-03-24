Visit the shop
WATCH: Northlane’s Inspiring New Documentary

Rob Sayce
Negative Energy is the story of a band overcoming adversity to make the record of their lives.

Northlane have released a new documentary, Negative Energy.

It covers a lot of ground, following their entire 'Alien' cycle from beginning to end, as well as the journey of vocalist Marcus Bridge.

Beyond that though, it's also a powerful, honest look at what it's like to be in a band who've fallen on hard times - and how it's possible to find your way through.

It's a tough, but important watch, and you can watch it here:

 
You can listen to 'Alien' right here:

 

