WATCH: Northlane’s Inspiring New Documentary

Negative Energy is the story of a band overcoming adversity to make the record of their lives.

Northlane have released a new documentary, Negative Energy.



It covers a lot of ground, following their entire 'Alien' cycle from beginning to end, as well as the journey of vocalist Marcus Bridge.



Beyond that though, it's also a powerful, honest look at what it's like to be in a band who've fallen on hard times - and how it's possible to find your way through.



It's a tough, but important watch, and you can watch it here:





You can listen to 'Alien' right here:



