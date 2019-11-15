Watch Northlane’s Bold New Video For ‘4D’

It's been a big year for these guys.

Northlane have released a colourful new video for '4D'.



It appeared on this year's (properly great) album 'Alien', and looks a whole lot like this:





You can relive the whole album below:





They'll be touring the UK very soon with Polaris, Silent Planet and Void Of Vision.



Those dates are:



26 - LEEDS Stylus

27 - MANCHESTER Academy II

28 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

30 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II



DECEMBER

01 - LONDON Electric Brixton