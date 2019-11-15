Watch Northlane’s Bold New Video For ‘4D’

It's been a big year for these guys.
Northlane have released a colourful new video for '4D'.
It appeared on this year's (properly great) album 'Alien', and looks a whole lot like this:
You can relive the whole album below:
They'll be touring the UK very soon with Polaris, Silent Planet and Void Of Vision.
Those dates are:
26 - LEEDS Stylus
27 - MANCHESTER Academy II
28 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms
30 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II
DECEMBER
01 - LONDON Electric Brixton
