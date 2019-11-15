Visit the shop
Watch Northlane’s Bold New Video For ‘4D’

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

It's been a big year for these guys.

Northlane have released a colourful new video for '4D'.

It appeared on this year's (properly great) album 'Alien', and looks a whole lot like this:

 
You can relive the whole album below:

 
They'll be touring the UK very soon with Polaris, Silent Planet and Void Of Vision.

Those dates are:

26 - LEEDS Stylus
27 - MANCHESTER Academy II
28 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms
30 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II

DECEMBER
01 - LONDON Electric Brixton

