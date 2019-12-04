Watch Motionless In White’s Emotional Video For ‘Another Life’

"This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band..."



Motionless In White have released an emotional new video for 'Another Life'.



If you've ever wondered what might have been if life had taken some different turns (pretty much all of us? cool) this is one for you.



"This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band, and we couldn't be happier that it will finally have its moment,” commented Chris Motionless.



The song is taken from their latest album, 'Disguise'.



Motionless tour the UK this month, and those dates are:



DECEMBER



08 - MANCHESTER Ritz

09 - LEEDS Stylus

10 - GLASGOW SWG3

12 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum

13 - BIRMINGHAM Institute

14 - BRISTOL Academy