Watch Motionless In White’s Emotional Video For ‘Another Life’

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce one hour ago

"This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band..."


Motionless In White have released an emotional new video for 'Another Life'.

If you've ever wondered what might have been if life had taken some different turns (pretty much all of us? cool)  this is one for you.

"This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band, and we couldn't be happier that it will finally have its moment,” commented Chris Motionless.

Check it out here:

 
The song is taken from their latest album, 'Disguise'.

Motionless tour the UK this month, and those dates are:

DECEMBER

08 - MANCHESTER Ritz
09 - LEEDS Stylus
10 - GLASGOW SWG3
12 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum
13 - BIRMINGHAM Institute
14 - BRISTOL Academy

