WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Cover Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’

The pair have been attending the Black Lives Matter protests this past week.





Machine Gun Kelly and blink-182's Travis Barker have posted a cover of Rage Against The Machine's classic track 'Killing In The Name'.



The video is interspersed with footage from the recent and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, which Travis and Colson attended and marched in.



Have a listen and watch below:







MGK also recently released a video for 'Bloody Valentine', the first single taken from his upcoming album 'Tickets To My Downfall', starring Megan Fox.



Watch that below:







If you want to learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement, and find out ways that you can help and donate, head over to blacklivesmatters.carrd.co

