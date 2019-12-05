Visit the shop
Watch Machine Gun Kelly Perform ‘Break Stuff’ Live With Limp Bizkit

Rob Sayce
In short, stuff got broken.

Limp Bizkit played a one-off Christmas show at LA's legendary Roxy on December 03, and brought out a very special guest to perform 'Break Stuff'.

Machine Gun Kelly did the honours, and you can watch how it went down here:

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a moment.

