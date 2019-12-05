Watch Machine Gun Kelly Perform ‘Break Stuff’ Live With Limp Bizkit

In short, stuff got broken.
Limp Bizkit played a one-off Christmas show at LA's legendary Roxy on December 03, and brought out a very special guest to perform 'Break Stuff'.
Machine Gun Kelly did the honours, and you can watch how it went down here:
What a moment.
