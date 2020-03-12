WATCH: Lotus Eater’s Dark New Video

Welcome to the world of 'Narco'.
Lotus Eater have released a pummelling new song, 'Narco'.
"'Narco' is the enlightenment to a world in the dark," the band have commented.
"It’s about knowing the value of difference to a cause and seeing yourself within it, no matter how challenging. Everything around us can hurt us, but we all hold power. Absolute power."
Brace yourself:
Ooft.
The song follows last year's 'Social Hazard' EP, which sounded a whole lot like this:
