Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
WATCH: Lotus Eater’s Dark New Video

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce about 3 hours ago

Welcome to the world of 'Narco'.

Lotus Eater have released a pummelling new song, 'Narco'.

"'Narco' is the enlightenment to a world in the dark," the band have commented.

"It’s about knowing the value of difference to a cause and seeing yourself within it, no matter how challenging. Everything around us can hurt us, but we all hold power. Absolute power."

Brace yourself:



Ooft.

The song follows last year's 'Social Hazard' EP, which sounded a whole lot like this:

