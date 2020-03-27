WATCH: Lizzy Farrall’s Claustrophobic New Video For ‘Gaslighting’

Her debut album 'Bruise' is out now.





Lizzy Farrall has released a new video for her song 'Gaslighting'.



The claustrophobic flickering of the clip suits the track's throbbing electronics and whole-hearted and unflinching lyricism down to a tee and makes for a discomfortingly addcitive watch and very personal listen.



Get stuck in below:







It's taken from her debut album 'Bruise' which is out now via Pure Noise Records.



It's the second video that she's released in the lead up to the record, following on from 'Addict' which you can check out below:



