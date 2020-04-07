WATCH: Linkin Park Play ‘Runaway’ and ‘With You’ At A Gig Way Back In 2001

Take a trip back to the start of a phenomenon.
Ever wondered what it was like to see Linkin Park during the 'Hybird Theory' days?
What must it have been like to see a band on the edge of superstardom playing songs that would later go on to be genre-defying classics?
Well, you're not going to get much closer than this.
The band have posted footage of them playing a show at Canes Bar & Grill in San Diego on February 01 2001.
Here's 'Runaway':
And here's 'With You':
Pretty crazy right?
The band recently livestreamed themselves reacting to the footage as part of their 'Hybrid Theory' 20th birthday celebrations:
And the other day Mike Shinoda livestreamed himself creating a 'Hybrid Theory' style demo from scratch:
