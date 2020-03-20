Watch Korn’s Dark New ‘Can You Hear Me’ Video

It's their latest look at the world of 'The Nothing'.

Korn have released a brand new video for 'Can You Hear Me'.



It's a characteristically dark and thought-provoking look at the world of social media, and you can check it out here:







The song is taken from 'The Nothing', out now via Roadrunner Records.



“Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force," frontman Jonathan Davis has commented, explaining the record's concept.



"Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment."



"It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to…..THE NOTHING.”



You can stream the full record just below.



