WATCH: Jacoby Shaddix Cruise The Streets In Papa Roach’s New Video

Papa Roach have released a video for their track 'Top Of The World'.



It features vocalist Jacoby Shaddix cruising through the streets in an absolute beast of a car.



The band had this to say about the releasing the clip at this time:



"Isolation can be a scary thing. It can lead us to a lot of dark thoughts. It can make you think about going back to the bottle, or suicidal thoughts. Although most of us are in a self-quarantine situation, that doesn’t mean we need to shut others out. If you need help, talk to someone.



We will all rise up like we always do as humans. Just wanted you all to know it’s gonna be okay.



We made this video for “Top of the world” right before all this quarantine stuff. And we hope this music video and lyrics bring some hope to everyone."



Join his late night drive here:







'Top Of The World' is taken from the band's latest album 'Who Do You Trust?' which is out now via Eleven Seven Music.



Here's the title track:







Jacoby recently revealed that the band would be celebrating their breakthrough album 'Infest', which turns 20 this year, with some very special bits and pieces.



"We've done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings and we have some awesome stuff to release throughout the year. We're going to celebrate this album for sure 100% definitely.



Then also we have some announcements about some live shows that we're going to do to celebrate the album as well.



I can't let the cat out of the bag completely but we've got to celebrate it. That's a cult classic and a best seller right there!"