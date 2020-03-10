WATCH: Issues’ Colourful New Video For ‘Rain’

Why the hell is it raining so much?





Issues have released a video for their song 'Rain'.



Continuing the trend set by the band's previous three clips for 'Tappin Out', 'Drink About It' and 'Flexin'', 'Rain' is another colourful, surreal and oddly beautiful look into the ambitious minds of the band.



Vocalist Tyler Carter had this to say about the song:



"I actually wrote the song 'Rain' years ago, and somehow, the demo rose from the dead and my bandmates really liked it. We knew we had to do our Issues thang on it!



"I'm glad it's gotten the amount of love it has, because it's such a relatable and catchy song. Due to all the fan love from the song, we felt that it deserved a video."



Have a watch below:







The track is taken from Issues' latest album 'Beautiful Oblivion' which is out now via Rise Records.



Seeing as we've mentioned them, here's the video for 'Tapping Out':







And here's the video for 'Drink About It':







And finally here's the video for 'Flexin'':





