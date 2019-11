'Tis the season.

iDKHOW have shared a stripped-back new video for 'Oh Noel'.



It's an intimate, lo-fi affair, and you can watch it here:





The song is taken from the band's 'Christmas Drag' EP, which is out now.



Here's their cover of 'Merry Christmas Everybody' to get you in the spirit.







We spoke to Dallon about the EP a little whole back, which you can check out below.