Debut album 'Petals For Armor' is just a few months away.

Hayley Williams has released a new solo single, 'Leave It Alone'.



Its video continues the narrative that began with 'Simmer', and you can check it out here:





The song was once again produced by Hayley's Paramore bandmate Taylor York.



It's taken from the upcoming album 'Petals For Armor, out May 08 via Atlantic Records.



Watch 'Simmer' here: