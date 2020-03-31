WATCH: Hands Like Houses Livestream A Full Headline Set

Like being at a show without being there at all.





As self-islolation bleeds on and live music seems more and more like a distant memory, bands are making sure that they keeping busy by still playing shows. The only different is there's no audience.



Hands Like Houses are one such band, and they recently livestreamed a full set with full production over on YouTube.



So you're getting the full experience of seeing the band live, with songs plucked from across their discography, without ever having to get off your sofa.



Have a watch below:







Live In Ya Lounge.



The band recently released a new song called 'Head Rush'. They said that “…now that things have cooled down somewhat we thought it’d be sick to bring some good old windows-down, head-bobbing, ground-pounding vibes to throw yourself into a new decade to.”



Have a listen below:



