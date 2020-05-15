WATCH: Grey Daze’s New Video For ‘Soul Song’, Directed By Chester Bennington’s Son

“I will be waiting with a song in my soul”





Grey Daze have released a video for 'Soul Song, another new song from their upcoming album 'Amends'.



The clip was directed by Chester Bennington's Jaime. This is what he had this to say about the video and what it represents:



“This music video is about my spiritual connection to the other side and my literal experiences with the elusive and, at times, incomprehensible presence of my father after death. ’Soul Song’ is about the many ways in which we come to enlightenment, into knowledge, and the many ways we fall away from it. This is my personal experience with that.”



Amd drummer Sean Dowdell had this to say about having Jaime involved in the process:



“Having Jaime involved in the recording of ‘Soul Song’ meant so much to all of us.



“It was one of those full circle moments where we remembered meeting Chester at an even younger age than Jaime, and to now be recording with his son… it was a highlight of recording Amends. Jamie is a burgeoning filmmaker so when he offered to do this video, well, we couldn’t think of a better way to present this song.”



'Amends' is set for release on June 26 via Loma Vista Recordings.



