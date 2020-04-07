WATCH: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cover ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ On Jimmy Fallon

He's also been announced for a huge Coronavius relief benefit.





Billie Joe Armstrong is certainly keeping busy whilst stuck in quarantine.



Aside from coining No Fun Mondays, where he's recording a cover every single Monday till isolation is eased AND playing as part of Elton John's 'living room' concert the other week, he has now appeared on Jimmy Fallon.



You can check out Billie smashing his cover of Tommy James' 'I Think We're Alone Now' below:







And to get you caught up, here's his latest quarantine cover, 'Manic Monday' featuring The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs:







Addtionally, Billie has been announced for a HUGE benefit concert to help raise money for Coronavirus relief.



The line-up also includes Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and many many more



