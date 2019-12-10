WATCH: Green Day Performed A Super Intimate Surprise Show Over The Weekend

The best kind of surprise, honestly.

Over the weekend, Green Day side-project slash cover band The Coverups played an intimate show in Costa Mesa, California - but the few hundred fans in attendance were actually treated to a super intimate Green Day show as well.

The night started off with the cover set, as anticipated - with The Coverups tearing through iconic hits by The Ramones and Misfits. Then Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool surprised the lucky fans with a six-song Green Day set.

In all they played 34 songs during the set, including the six Green Day songs they rounded the night out with.

Check out the full video of the surprise Green Day set below, plus the setlist:

01. 'Father Of All…'

02. 'Revolution Radio'

03. 'Hitchin’ A Ride'

04. 'Welcome To Paradise'

05. 'Burnout'

06. 'Jesus Of Suburbia'