WATCH: Frank Iero Talk Through How To Play Some Of My Chemical Romance’s Most Iconic Guitar Parts

Frank Iero has taken part in a new video for Fender called 'Artist Check-In' where he walks us through how to play some of My Chemical Romance's guitar parts.
Fimed in his basement from quarantine, the video shows Frank going through step-by-step tutorials of how to play 'The Ghost Of You' and 'Welcome To The Black Parade' for yourself.
PLUS for every artist who takes part in a Fender Artist Check In, Fender will be making a donation to MusiCares relief fund which has been set up to help artists who have been affected by the Coronavirus situation.