WATCH: Frank Iero Talk Through How To Play Some Of My Chemical Romance’s Most Iconic Guitar Parts

Jack Rogers 8 hours ago

This is seriously great. 



Frank Iero has taken part in a new video for Fender called 'Artist Check-In' where he walks us through how to play some of My Chemical Romance's guitar parts. 

Fimed in his basement from quarantine, the video shows Frank going through step-by-step tutorials of how to play 'The Ghost Of You' and 'Welcome To The Black Parade' for yourself. 

PLUS for every artist who takes part in a Fender Artist Check In, Fender will be making a donation to MusiCares relief fund which has been set up to help artists who have been affected by the Coronavirus situation. 

Amazing stuff all round. 

Have a watch of the video below:
 


We spoke to Frank last summer whilst at 2000 Trees about all sorts of stuff, from MCR to Warped Tour. Have a watch below:

