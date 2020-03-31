WATCH: Frank Iero Talk Through How To Play Some Of My Chemical Romance’s Most Iconic Guitar Parts

This is seriously great.





Frank Iero has taken part in a new video for Fender called 'Artist Check-In' where he walks us through how to play some of My Chemical Romance's guitar parts.



Fimed in his basement from quarantine, the video shows Frank going through step-by-step tutorials of how to play 'The Ghost Of You' and 'Welcome To The Black Parade' for yourself.



PLUS for every artist who takes part in a Fender Artist Check In, Fender will be making a donation to MusiCares relief fund which has been set up to help artists who have been affected by the Coronavirus situation.



Amazing stuff all round.



Have a watch of the video below:





We spoke to Frank last summer whilst at 2000 Trees about all sorts of stuff, from MCR to Warped Tour. Have a watch below:



