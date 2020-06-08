WATCH: Five Finger Death Punch’s Alternative Quarantine Music Video For ‘A Little Bit Off’

A story of what could have been.





Over the course of quarantine, so many bands have had to change their plans when it comes to making music videos. From fan-led visuals to homebound homages, the creative juices have been flowing in a completelty different way.



Though Five Finger Death Punch have taken it a step further with their video for 'A Little Bit Off'.



Rather than staying home and making something from their front rooms, the band have come clean and explained exactly how the video WOULD have looked as frontman Ivan Moody strolls around a deserted Las Vegas.



It's pretty brilliant. Check it out below:







The track is taken from the band's latest album 'F8' which is out now via Eleven Seven.



Here's 'Inside Out':







We spoke to guitairist Zoltan Bathory around the record's release. You can check out the full interview HERE but here's a little snippet for ya:



What do you feel like ‘F8’ represents both for Five Finger Death Punch but also for you as an individual?

“It seems as though the album is doing exactly what it’s supposed to be doing - people are actually understanding what this album is. For me, I feel like it’s a milestone. It’s the monolith that stands out in the middle of our career as probably the most important record, or what will be the most important record, we’ve ever made. I think that’s because of a couple of things. This is our eighth record, and for any band to do eight records is huge. Especially considering this is our eighth in 13 years, that’s a lot of touring and recording and touring and recording. We work hard. This band didn’t get to where we are because we did things by half. We’ve worked our fucking asses off. It’s not some major label puppet bullshit. This is a real band with real problems that we hid from the world as much as we could. But we became an arena-headlining band even with all of the crazy shit happening around us."



"So two years ago things escalated to a different level. We were on tour with Sixx:AM, Nicki Sixx’s side-project, and Nikki came over to us and said, ‘I don’t know what to say. I’ve done a bunch of dumb shit in my life, I’ve died twice, but you guys need to slow down’. From Jonathan Davis to Rob Halford, everybody had the same conversation with our band. So two years ago was when we hit the wall. Ivan had to stop and go to rehab. Everybody set about getting sober. So with that, this record is the first record where everybody is focused and completely sober and wanting to prove a point.”



So for you guys the progression comes from the substance of your songs and what they mean rather than what they sound like?

“Exactly. For us this record happened organically. We are the same people in the band as before so the same music was coming out as the seven times before. But because the guys got sober, a sober mind is completely different. So we managed to infuse these new ideas with this new behaviour. Even the work ethic of the band got amplified. All of those things brought a new lease of excitement. We have all these gold records that we made while everybody was out of their minds, so what can we do when we’re not? This is what this band was always supposed to be.”



You can pick up the record in form of this awesome boxset exclusively from our mates over at EMP. Grab it right HERE



