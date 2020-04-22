WATCH: Five Finger Death Punch Comment On Their Classic Music Videos In Their ‘Quarantine Theater’

A unique insight into the band, from the band.





Five Finger Death Punch have started a new video series called 'Quarantine Theater'.



The concept is simple. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am PST/ 6pm BST, Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael will be sitting down and talking about one of the band's music videos as they watch it.



Sounds pretty cool right?



Here they are discussing 'Under And Over It':







Here's 'Hard To See':







And here's their cover of 'Bad Company':







The band's new album 'F8' is out now.



We spoke to Zoltan recently all about the record. You can read the full chat here, but here's a little snippet:



What do you feel like ‘F8’ represents both for Five Finger Death Punch but also for you as an individual?

“It seems as though the album is doing exactly what it’s supposed to be doing - people are actually understanding what this album is. For me, I feel like it’s a milestone. It’s the monolith that stands out in the middle of our career as probably the most important record, or what will be the most important record, we’ve ever made. I think that’s because of a couple of things. This is our eighth record, and for any band to do eight records is huge. Especially considering this is our eighth in 13 years, that’s a lot of touring and recording and touring and recording. We work hard. This band didn’t get to where we are because we did things by half. We’ve worked our fucking asses off. It’s not some major label puppet bullshit. This is a real band with real problems that we hid from the world as much as we could. But we became an arena-headlining band even with all of the crazy shit happening around us."



"So two years ago things escalated to a different level. We were on tour with Sixx:AM, Nicki Sixx’s side-project, and Nikki came over to us and said, ‘I don’t know what to say. I’ve done a bunch of dumb shit in my life, I’ve died twice, but you guys need to slow down’. From Jonathan Davis to Rob Halford, everybody had the same conversation with our band. So two years ago was when we hit the wall. Ivan had to stop and go to rehab. Everybody set about getting sober. So with that, this record is the first record where everybody is focused and completely sober and wanting to prove a point.”