WATCH: FEVER 333’s Passionate and Emotional ‘Long Live The Innocent’ Livestream

The band were raising funds for Black Live Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.





FEVER 333 last night livestreamed a full production demonstration titled 'Long Live The Innocent' on YouTube.



Alongside playing a selection of their songs, frontman Jason Aalon Butler used their time to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and inspire those watching to join them in taking action against the injustice currently plagueing the world.



All donations given to the stream were to be given to both Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as they "seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing".



You can donate HERE and HERE



You can watch the show for yourself below:







You can find out more about the Minnesota Freedom Fund right HERE



And you can learn more about Black Lives Matter, and find out more ways that you can help and donate, at https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

