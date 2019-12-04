Watch Fall Out Boy’s Animated Video For ‘Bob Dylan’

It's the story of a character's unexpected rise to fame...

Fall Out Boy have released a surreal, animated video for 'Bob Dylan'



It's both the story of a character's unexpected rise to fame... and a cautionary tale about using your phone in the bath.



Check it out:





The song appears on 'Believers Never Die: Volume Two' the band's new greatest hits set, which is out now.



“I’ll turn in 30 demos that I’ve been working on, and I’ll be sure, ‘These three are the ones!’” explained Patrick Stump of the song's creation.



“And then there’s one I forgot I wrote, and people are like ‘That’s the one!’ It’s always a surprise to me. ‘Bob Dylan’ is an update on a song that was left off of ‘American Beauty/ American Psycho’."



"When our manager played it for me, I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t remember that one’. It was really nice to re-experience that.”



