WATCH: Enter Shikari Have Released A Documentary About Their Tour Of Russia

It's a fascinating look at Russia, and the Enter Shikari machine.

Earlier this year Enter Shikari embarked on a full Russian leg of their Stop The Clocks tour - travelling far beyond the traditional bounds of Moscow and St Petersburg, visiting eight Russian cities over the space of two weeks.

Today they've released an official documentary of their tour, entitled 'Further East' - chronicling their shows and downtime in Russia, including an appearance on the prestigious Evening Urgant TV show. It's a genuinely fascinating insight not just into Russia's musical landscape, but also an insight into what makes Enter Shikari so damn special.

The whole thing was directed by Shikari's long-time touring photographer Tom Pullen.

Speaking of 'Further East', Enter Shikari drummer Rob Rolfe has shared, "We always look forward to playing Russia as the fans are always so fantastic. We had so much fun on this tour. It was wonderful to see old friends, and make new ones, in places like St Petersburg, Moscow and Ekaterinburg, and it was a great to have the chance to visit cities we've never been to before”.



Frontman Rou Reynolds added, “It was wonderful to visit new places in Russia and still receive such a warm welcome. The shows were so exciting, and visiting places like Lake Baikal was exhilarating. I hope our love of the country and it’s people comes across in Tom’s film, and of course we hope everyone enjoys it”.

Check out Enter Shikari's documentary 'Further East' below:

