WATCH: Dragged Under Hit The Road In Their New Video For ‘Chelsea’

Dragged Under have revealed that they have signed to Mascot Records and will be releasing a deluxe version of their debut album 'The World In In Your Way' later this year. If that's not enough, it will feature two brand new songs!



But for now, the band have released a video for their track 'Chelsea', showing off what life on the road was like when they recently supported The Used.



They also made an appearance in Dance Gavin Dance's issue of Rock Sound too, as part of our Breaking Through section! Pick up a copy from right HERE



