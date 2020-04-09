WATCH: Dance Gavin Dance’s ‘Afterburner’ Artwork Come To Life In Their New Video

Check out 'Lyrics Lie'.





Dance Gavin Dance have released another song from their upcoming album 'Afterburner'.



The video for 'Lyrics Lie' shows how the artwork for the album came to life in the form of a mural in Sacramento, California.



Watch the process of it being painted below:







'Afterburner' is set for release on April 24 via Rise Records.



It will also feature 'Strawberry's Wake':







And 'Prisoner':







Dance Gavin Dance were recently on the cover of Rock Sound! Pick up a copy from SHOP.ROCKSOUND.TV



