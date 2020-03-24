WATCH: Cold Years’ Brilliantly Satirical Video For ‘62 (My Generation’s Falling Apart)’

Time for another taste of 'Paradise'.





Cold Years have released a video for their song '62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)'.



The clip satirises kids TV shows such as Blue Peter, which would give a more naive look at the world, with the band then focusing more on serious modern day issues such as fracking and recycling.



The band had this to say about the video:



“The song theme plays heavily on the tough times that particularly young people are experiencing right now, not just in Scotland or the UK but anywhere in the world where the political climate and resulting decisions have left our generation adrift.



“The starkest manifestation of this is Brexit, which has seen Scotland leave the EU against the will of 62% of the population. It's this 62% of our country that we took inspiration for the song title. But this is a song for everyone across the world who feels angry and misrepresented by the status quo.”



Have a watch for yourself below:







The track is taken from the band's upcoming debut album 'Paradise'.



The artwork looks like this:







And the tracklisting like this:



01. 31

02. Life With A View

03. Night Like This

04. Northern Blue

05. Breathe

06. The Waits

07. Burn The House Down

08. Electricity

09. Too Far Gone

10. Hold On

11. Dropout

12. 62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)

13. Hunter



You can also listen to 'Nights Like This' now:



