Watch Caleb Shomo Make The New Beartooth Album While On Tour In Europe

The band are currently ripping the "fattest gigs in Beartooth history" across the continent.
Beartooth have shared the first in a series of tour diaries, detailing their current tour in Europe.
From their practice sessions in Essen, Germany to chatting to their merch guy, it feels as though every single part of what makes Beartooth tick while out on the road are set to be covered in these videos. Which in itself is very cool.
Though the most interesting part is watching frontman Caleb Shomo set about making the band's upcoming 4th full-length record wherever he may end up with his portable set up. The rock and roll really does never stop.
Check it out for yourself below:
Beartooth are hitting up the UK for a string of shows starting TODAY. Check them out below:
FEBRUARY
24 - BRISTOL O2 Academy
25 - GLASGOW SWG3
26 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City
28 - MANCHESTER Academy
29 - LONDON Roundhouse
And to wet your appetite for them, here's 'Afterall':