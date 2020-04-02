WATCH: Bury Tomorrow’s Intense Video For Their New Song ‘Better Below’

Ready for another taste of 'Cannibal'?





Bury Tomorrow have released a video for their new song 'Better Below'.



Vocalist Dani Winter-Bates had this to say about the song's themes:



"It's about how hiding your symptoms often makes them worse. This song is about appearing as the version of yourself that you want people to see you as.



I feel like I’m getting to a point where the ‘Me’ I show people is the real me, but there was a large portion of my life where I couldn’t do this."



Have a watch and a listen below:







The track is taken from the band's upcoming album 'Cannibal', which is set for release July 03.



Here's the title track for ya:







We spoke to the band in this month's issue of Rock Sound all about the album and what it represents.



Dani had this to say about what things were like at the end of the cycle of their last album 'Black Flame' and how it made him feel:



“With [2018’s] ‘Black Flame’, we’d wanted to do an album for our fans, something that unified them as an amazing collective of human beings. After that, you start looking inwards. I’d been doing a lot of campaigning around positive mental health and the normalisation of talking about that. I felt like, if I was going to keep doing that, it was a bit negligent to then tie things up in metaphors with the lyrics I wrote! It was this perfect storm, because not only were we the biggest we’d ever been as a band, but I was also the most resilient and well I’d ever been when it came to my mental health.



“I had a great upbringing, I’ve got two loving parents who encouraged me to talk and would listen to anything I had to say: I’ve had the luckiest dream life that anyone could ever ask for.



“I’m a senior manager in the NHS, and am also in a professional band that tours around the world! I have everything going for me, a loving wife and a great life, you know? But that’s the point: I can have all of that, and still be at a point of not wanting to be on this planet anymore.



“Conversations like this one can be triggering and so it’s important [to say that], ‘I was there, and now I’m okay’. People can be okay. We just need to look after each other. No matter how bad it gets? We can be alright. But we all have a responsibility."



