Watch: Bury Tomorrow’s Harrowing Video For New Single ‘The Grey (VIXI)’

It's "one of the darkest songs we have ever written."

Bury Tomorrow have released a new song, 'The Grey (VIXI)', accompanied by a dark new video.



"'The Grey (VIXI)' is one of the darkest songs we have ever written. It’s about being on the precipice of an abyss knowing you are eventually going to jump off," explained frontman Dani Winter-Bates.



"VIXI is Latin for ‘I have lived’. I wanted to open up a piece of my mind to the world hopefully to start a positive dialogue about troubling times."



You can watch it below:







Dani told us all about the band's evolution in the latest issue of Rock Sound, which you can pick up here!



The band will play 'Black Flame' in full on their tour next month, where they'll be accompanied by Employed To Serve and Blood Youth.



DECEMBER



13 - PORTSMOUTH Pyramids Centre

14 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City

15 - CARDIFF Y Plas

17 - NEWCASTLE Riverside

18 - GLASGOW SGW3

20 - MANCHESTER Academy

21 - LONDON Roundhouse