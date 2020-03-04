Watch Boston Manor’s Stark And Powerful New Video

This is 'On A High Ledge'.

Boston Manor have released a hugely powerful video for new single 'On A High Ledge'.



"When I was seven years old I saw a man commit suicide by jumping off the bus station in Blackpool a few feet in front of me," explained vocalist Henry Cox.



"Growing up, I always rejected the idea of what a ‘boy’ should do; I never liked football, I thought fighting was stupid and at age six I spray-painted my bike pink."



"I’ve always hated the term ‘man up’. I think it is such a damaging thing to say to little boys. A big problem that we have to tackle is men’s inability to seek help; it’s this ‘man up culture’ that is baked into young men from a young age that makes them think - it’s wrong to cry, it’s wrong to share your feelings and being vulnerable is weak."



"The biggest killer of young men today is suicide. Obviously, mental health support in the UK and most of the world is not what it should be, and mental health issues affect everyone - not just men. But I wanted to write a song dedicated to that man who died when I was young."



"I hope, as a society, we can teach little boys being born now that being sad is okay. Strangely, the day after we wrote this song, one of the guys in the band was driving home and saw a man on a bridge over the motorway about to jump. He quickly pulled off the road and managed to talk to the guy until an ambulance came. A strange coincidence, but I really hope that man is doing better now."



In the UK, you can contact Samaritans freely and anonymously for support. Find out how here.



Boston Manor's new album 'GLUE' is set for release May 01 through Pure Noise Records, and they'll be releasing another song from it at 6pm today.



They have also announced a UK headline tour, with support from Trophy Eyes - check out the list of tour dates below.



APRIL

30 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

MAY

02 - BRISTOL SWX

03 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

04 - GLASGOW The Garage

05 - MANCHESTER Academy II

07 - LONDON Electric Brixton

08 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute II

09 - LEEDS Stylus