WATCH: blink-182 Show What Life In Isolation Is Like In Their New Video

We all wanna feel 'Happy Days'.





Recently blink-182 asked fans to send in clips of them "singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances" and everything in between to help them make a new music video for their song 'Happy Days'.



Well the result has now been dropped and it's a pretty incredible, touching and funny watch. More than anything it expresses a real sense of community through the form of the band's music.



Have a watch below:







The track is taken from the band's latest album 'Nine' which is out now.



We chatted to Mark and Matt when they were in the UK last year all about the album. Have a watch below:



