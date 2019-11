No word on if this is the retroactive manifestation of the "blink-182 song" from 'Closer' or not.

Last night in Los Angeles blink-182 joined The Chainsmokers on stage for a surprise collaboration, and they performed what seems to be a brand new, ureleased song.

Blink posted a short video of the performance to Twitter, which you can watch below:



Back in January both bands shared that they had written a song together, with The Chainsmokers sharing the news on Twitter, "Just did a session with blink-182 and wrote an amazing song. We can die happy now", which was confirmed by the likes of the blink account, and frontman Mark Hoppus.



No word yet on when we'll get to hear the studio version of this song, but consider us excited to hear it properly.