WATCH: Biffy Clyro’s Gorgeously Animated Video For ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’

Creativity coming out of quarantine.





After releasing the song a few weeks back, Biffy Clyro have now released a video for their song 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'.



Though despite not being able to be together to make a clip, the band pull things off in a truly innovative and vibrant way with splashes of animation and colour bringing the song to life.



Have a watch for yourself:







The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album 'A Celebration of Endings', which is scheduled for release on August 14.



There are two other tracks that have been released so far.



They are 'Instant History':







And 'End Of':







You can pre-order the record on lovely vinyl from our mates over at EMP. Check it out HERE





