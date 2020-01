Their deluxe edition of 'Finding God Before God Finds Me' is out now.

Bad Omens have released a video for new song 'Limits'.



It's taken from the deluxe edition of 'Finding God Before God Finds Me', and you can check it out here:





The deluxe editions features a trio of new tracks, including 'Never Know'...





And a cover of Duran Duran's 'Come Undone'.



Listen the whole thing just below: