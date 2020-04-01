WATCH: Atreyu’s Heartwarming New Video For ‘Super Hero’

"There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms"





Atreyu have released a video for their beautiful song 'Super Hero'.



The clip splices together footage of the band smashing it whilst one tour with video of them playing with their kids. It's a touching and heartwarming look into both sides of the band's life and what happens when they meet in the middle.



The track also features appearances from Underøath's Aaron Gillespie and Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows.



They had this to say about the song:



"Our song 'Super Hero' was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children.



"The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with. There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms — namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives.



We dedicate this song to them."



Have a watch here:







'Super Hero' appears on the band's latest album 'In Our Wake' which is out now via Spinefarm.



They recently revealed that they are currently in the studio with none other than John Feldmann and blink-182's Mark Hoppus. It's the first time that the band have worked with John since their 2007 album 'Lead Sails Paper Anchor'.



Hold tight for new music very soon then!