WATCH: As It Is’ Patty Walters Perform The Band’s Debut Album ‘Never Happy, Ever After’ Acoustically

The album just celebrated its fifth birthday.





As It Is' Patty Walters took to YouTube last night to celebrate the 5th birthday of the band's debut album 'Never Happy, Ever After'.



He explained that there were plans to do something more "monumental and sentimental" but because of the current restrictions this was the next best thing.



It still aproves to be an incredibly emotional and heartfelt celebration of an album which noticeably means an awful lot to the band.



Also, there's plenty of appearances from Patty's dog Tirra.



Have a watch for yourself below:







And if you fancy stepping back in time, have a watch of this studio update video from the recording of the album:







And for good measure, here's Patty taking part in our Four Track History:





