WATCH: All Time Low’s Spooky Lyric Video For ‘Monsters’

'Wake Up, Sunshine' is here!





On the day that their new album 'Wake, Up Sunshine' is released, All Time Low have dropped an animated lyric video for their song 'Monsters'.



If the cartoon monsters weren't enough to get you excited, then the track also features blackbear!



Have a watch below:







'Wake Up, Sunshine' is out now via Fueled By Ramen.



The band also took part in a Virtual Happy Hour livestream the other day, which featured appearances from The Maine's John O'Callaghan and State Champs' Tyler Szalkowski!



You can watch the full hour here:







We also spoke to Alex Gaskarth about 'Wake Up, Sunshine', Sad Summer Fest and his new baby goats on our latest video chat. Catch up on that here:







Now go listen to 'Wake Up, Sunshine'!