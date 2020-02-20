WATCH: All Time Low’s Animal-Filled Video For ‘Sleeping In’

SO MANY ANIMALS





All Time Low have released a video for their new single 'Sleeping In'.



Showing off how animals can help you through heartbreak, the band teamed up with North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) to help raise money and awareness for no kill rescue and adoption organisations.



Have a watch for yourself below:







If that wasn't enough you can also donate direct to the rescue through the video right here.



The single comes off the back of the announcement earlier this week that the band's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' will be released 03 April through Fueled By Ramen.



The tracklisting for it looks exactly like this:

01. Some Kind of Disaster

02. Sleeping In

03. Getaway Green

04. Melancholy Kaleidoscope

05. Trouble Is

06. Wake Up, Sunshine

07. Monsters feat. blackbear

08. Pretty Venom (Interlude)

09. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO

10. Safe

11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)

12. Clumsy

13. Glitter & Crimson

14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)

15. Basement Noise



And the artwork exactly like this:





Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat have had this to say about the recording of the album:



“We got back to how we started,” shared Alex. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Jack agreed, sharing, “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”



They've also announced a pop-up 'Wake Up, Sunshine' Coffee Shop will be open this Saturday (February 22) in London: details on its location are still to be announced.

