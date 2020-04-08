WATCH: All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Performs Charity Live Stream Show

The ATL frontman took to Instagram in support of the WHO and Global Citizens.

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth is the latest artist to hold his own live stream concert while everyone is self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alex took to Instagram last night (April 07) for the show which was in support of the WHO and Global Citizens organisations.

Songs performed included a selection of tracks from new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' and the classic single 'Something's Gotta Give'.

Check out the full live stream via ATL's YouTube channel below:

Plus, we caught up with Alex at home for one our recent Video Calls. Watch that interview below: