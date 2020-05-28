WATCH: All Time Low Talk In-Depth About Tracks 6-10 Of ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’

Honestly, you're not getting any better insight into this album anywhere else.





All Time Low have posted the second part of the in-depth track-by-track of their latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.



In this installment the band chat about tracks 6-10, which are the title track, 'Monsters', 'Pretty Venom', 'Favourite Place' and 'Safe'.



They are also joined throughout by producer Zakk Cervini and co-producer/co-writer Phil Gornell as well as Collin Brittain who co-wrote the title track and Andrew Goldstein and Kevin Fisher who helped co-write 'Monsters'.



It's the most entertaining and insightful look you're going to get at how these songs came together.



Have a watch below:







And here's Part 1, covering tracks 1-5, for you to catch up on too:







'Wake Up, Sunshine' is out now via Fueled By Ramen. Here's 'Getaway Green' because why not:







And here's our recent chat with Alex Gaskarth over Video Call:







You can pick up 'Wake Up, Sunshine' on lovely vinyl from our mates over at EMP right HERE



