Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 261 - February 2020
News

Watch All Time Low Perform ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ For The First Time

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor 2 hours ago

Plus, the band have launched their very own beer!

All Time Low have given their new single 'Some Kind Of Disaster' its debut live airing.

The band were performing at a special event launching their new limited edition beer entitled, wait for it, 'Beer Maria'.

 

Nice. That pun almost tops 'Everything Is Wine'. Almost...

ATL did an acoustic set at the event and, thanks to this fan footage from Twitter user @tdutko11, we can now see the band run through their newest release for the first time.

Check out the footage below:

 

We caught up with Alex and Jack from the band when they headlined Slam Dunk Festival last summer to chat new music and more.

Check out the full interview below:

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More