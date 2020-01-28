Watch All Time Low Perform ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ For The First Time

Plus, the band have launched their very own beer!

All Time Low have given their new single 'Some Kind Of Disaster' its debut live airing.

The band were performing at a special event launching their new limited edition beer entitled, wait for it, 'Beer Maria'.

We're raffling off 3 "Cut the Line" passes, 3 shirts, and 3 packs of Beer Maria on SAT at the Beer Maria Pre-Party/Raffle! That's right, each Tilt draft purchased on SAT between 430pm and 730pm will get you a chance to own Beer Maria before anyone else: https://t.co/wIPB4EDVl0 pic.twitter.com/59q33i44xs — Full Tilt Brewing (@FullTiltBrewing) January 24, 2020

Nice. That pun almost tops 'Everything Is Wine'. Almost...

ATL did an acoustic set at the event and, thanks to this fan footage from Twitter user @tdutko11, we can now see the band run through their newest release for the first time.

Check out the footage below:

Some Kind Of Disaster live for the first time! pic.twitter.com/pFZeciKPGZ — Tyler Dutko (@tdutko11) January 27, 2020

We caught up with Alex and Jack from the band when they headlined Slam Dunk Festival last summer to chat new music and more.

Check out the full interview below: