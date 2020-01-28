Watch All Time Low Perform ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ For The First Time

All Time Low have given their new single 'Some Kind Of Disaster' its debut live airing.
The band were performing at a special event launching their new limited edition beer entitled, wait for it, 'Beer Maria'.
We're raffling off 3 "Cut the Line" passes, 3 shirts, and 3 packs of Beer Maria on SAT at the Beer Maria Pre-Party/Raffle! That's right, each Tilt draft purchased on SAT between 430pm and 730pm will get you a chance to own Beer Maria before anyone else: https://t.co/wIPB4EDVl0pic.twitter.com/59q33i44xs