WATCH: All Time Low Perform A Beautiful Acoustic Version Of ‘Dark Side Of Your Room’

This is pretty special.





All Time Low have posted an acoustic rendition of their track 'Dark Side Of Your Room'.



It's taken from a session that the band recorded for Vevo in New York.



We think you'll agree that it's incredibly beautiful.



Have a watch for yourself below:







It's the second track from the recording, with 'Some Kind Of Disaster' being released a few weeks ago.



You can catch up on that here:







Truly lovely stuff.



All Time Low are set to release their new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' on April 03 via Fueled By Ramen.



They've been releasing plenty of tracks in the build-up as well.



Here's 'Melancholy Kaleidescope':







And here's 'Getaway Green':







And for good measure, here's the lads playing with animals in the video for 'Sleeping In':



