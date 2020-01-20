Watch: A Live Version Of Twin Atlantic’s ‘Volcano’

Twin Atlantic have shared a live version of 'Volcano', recorded from their set on the Leeds Festival mainstage last summer.
The video features highlights from their 2019 and the making of new album 'POWER'.
Check it out here:
'POWER' is out 24 via Virgin EMI.
You can hear recent single 'Barcelona' below.
Twin's upcoming tour dates are:
JANUARY
23 - KINGSTON Banquet Records @ Pryzm
24 - LONDON Rough Trade East
26 - SOUTHAMPTON Vanillo
27 - NOTTINGHAM Metronome
28 - LEEDS Crash Records @ The Wardrobe
29 - DUNDEE Beat Generator
30 - GLASGOW King Tuts (Early and late shows)