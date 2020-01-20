Watch: A Live Version Of Twin Atlantic’s ‘Volcano’

Straight from the mainstage at Leeds Festival.

Twin Atlantic have shared a live version of 'Volcano', recorded from their set on the Leeds Festival mainstage last summer.



The video features highlights from their 2019 and the making of new album 'POWER'.



Check it out here:







'POWER' is out 24 via Virgin EMI.



You can hear recent single 'Barcelona' below.







Twin's upcoming tour dates are:



JANUARY



23 - KINGSTON Banquet Records @ Pryzm

24 - LONDON Rough Trade East

26 - SOUTHAMPTON Vanillo

27 - NOTTINGHAM Metronome

28 - LEEDS Crash Records @ The Wardrobe

29 - DUNDEE Beat Generator

30 - GLASGOW King Tuts (Early and late shows)



FEBRUARY



02 - EDINBURGH Caves