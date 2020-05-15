Visit the shop
Volumes Have Released A Bludgeoning New Song

Jack Rogers
This is 'Pixelate'.



After teasing it's release during Fearless Records' 'Fearless At Home' livestream, Volumes have released a brand new song. 

'Pixelate' is a bouncy, bludgeoning slice of metalcore beauty, with plenty of headbang potential thrown in for good measure. 

Have a listen below:



It follows on from 'holywater' which was released a few months ago:

 

