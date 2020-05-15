Volumes Have Released A Bludgeoning New Song

This is 'Pixelate'.
After teasing it's release during Fearless Records' 'Fearless At Home' livestream, Volumes have released a brand new song.
'Pixelate' is a bouncy, bludgeoning slice of metalcore beauty, with plenty of headbang potential thrown in for good measure.
Have a listen below:
It follows on from 'holywater' which was released a few months ago:
Fancy getting your hands on some fresh Volumes merch? Our mates over at Impericon have you covered. Grab this hoody from right HERE
