Volumes Have Released A Bludgeoning New Song

After teasing it's release during Fearless Records' 'Fearless At Home' livestream, Volumes have released a brand new song.



'Pixelate' is a bouncy, bludgeoning slice of metalcore beauty, with plenty of headbang potential thrown in for good measure.



