The band were originally set to hit the road this month.

Twin Atlantic have announced their rescheduled tour dates, set to take place in October.

rescheduled dates!

hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for these new dates

we cannot wait for these shows - the first half of this tour was unbelievable - see you in october when we can celebrate together

https://t.co/VOxB51mcNy pic.twitter.com/iJgpL5LjXZ — Twin Atlantic (@twinatlantic) March 19, 2020

The band, who just released their latest album 'Power', were forced to cut their tour short earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Twin Atlantic will now play the following dates:

OCTOBER



12 - LEICESTER, O2 Academy

13 - CARDIFF, Tramshed

15 - OXFORD, O2 Academy

17 - BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

18 - BOURNEMOUTH, Old Fire Station

19 - LONDON, Electric Ballroom

Tickets are on sale now at twinatlantic.com

Check out our recent interview with Sam and Craig from the band in the video below: