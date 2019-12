Celebrate 'POWER' in the best way possible.

To celebrate the release of their new album 'POWER', Twin Atlantic will play a bunch of intimate shows across the UK.



Expect these to be sweaty and brilliant.



To celebrate the release of POWER - join us for some of the most intimate shows we’ve ever done - they promise to be intense

- - - - - -https://t.co/VOxB51mcNy pic.twitter.com/IWz1373mh2 — Twin Atlantic (@twinatlantic) December 18, 2019



Those dates are:



JANUARY



23 - KINGSTON Banquet Records @ Pryzm

24 - LONDON Rough Trade East

26 - SOUTHAMPTON Vanillo

27 - NOTTINGHAM Metronome

28 - LEEDS Crash Records @ The Wardrobe

29 - DUNDEE Beat Generator

30 - GLASGOW King Tuts (Early and late shows)



FEBRUARY



02 EDINBURGH Caves



'POWER' is out January 24 via Virgin EMI, and you can hear a couple of songs from it here:







And here:







We recently caught up with the band to talk all things their new era: