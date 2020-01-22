Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph Receives A Special Gift & Message From Jack White

He also had a message of encouragement for the frontman.

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has shared news of a recent special gift he was sent by one of his musical heroes, The White Stripes and The Raconteurs musician Jack White.

Tyler posted on Twitter early this morning (January 22) that White had sent him some guitar pedals and a stack of vinyl from his Third Man Records label along with a personal message. Joseph described it as "one of the cooler things to happen to me through music."

jack white just sent me some guitar pedals and a selection of vinyls from @thirdmanrecords .

his note encouraged me to stay inspired.

one of the cooler things to happen to me through music. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) January 22, 2020

Last year, Jack White referenced TOP in an interview with Rolling Stone, describing them as a band that just does "really great songwriting".

He added "I love what they’re doing. First time I saw them was on Saturday Night Live. And I thought ‘Oh, that’s really great. Another really cool two-piece band that can do something really powerful.’ I liked what they were doing, playing piano and bass, that guy, the lead singer. And it was strong."

Twenty One Pilots have included a version of The White Stripes' classic megahit 'Seven Nation Army' in their live set over the last couple of years, using it as a brief interlude in their 'Bandito Tour' during the song 'Morph' before Josh Dun plays his drumkit on top of the crowd.

Check out some footage of the moment in the video below: