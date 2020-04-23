Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Slipknot And More Will Stream Past Performances This Weekend

Welcome to PlayOn Fest, a virtual music festival raising money for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

This weekend (April 24 - 26), a whole bunch of incredible bands and artists will be streaming past performances as part of PlayOn Festival, a virtual music festival organised by Warner Music Group.



Performances from Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Green Day, Slipknot, Paramore, Weezer, Korn, Death Cab For Cutie and a whole bunch more will be shown, alongside other artists from across the musical spectrum.



Festival merch is also being sold here, with profits going to the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



Here's a trailer:







"As part of a spectacular three-day live streaming event, PlayOn Fest promises to bring energy and high production values from world class stages (including Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Global Citizen Festival, and more) to music fans hungry for communal live experiences," Warner have explained.



Head here for more information as it arrives, and we'll meet you over here to follow all the action this weekend.