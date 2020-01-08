Twenty One Pilots & Panic! At The Disco Are Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards

The two bands lead the alternative categories at the ceremony, set to take place in March.
Twenty One Pilots and Panic! At The Disco have been named among the nominees at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Twenty One Pilots are nominated for Alternative Rock Song Of The Year for 'The Hype' alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Cage The Elephant. Panic! meanwhile are nominated for Best Duo/Group Of The Year against Jonas Brothers and Imagine Dragons among others. Both TOP and Panic! are also nominated for the Alternative Rock Artist Of The Year Award.