Twenty One Pilots & Panic! At The Disco Are Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards

The two bands lead the alternative categories at the ceremony, set to take place in March.

Twenty One Pilots and Panic! At The Disco have been named among the nominees at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Twenty One Pilots are nominated for Alternative Rock Song Of The Year for 'The Hype' alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Cage The Elephant. Panic! meanwhile are nominated for Best Duo/Group Of The Year against Jonas Brothers and Imagine Dragons among others. Both TOP and Panic! are also nominated for the Alternative Rock Artist Of The Year Award.

In the rock categories, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed will face off for Rock Artist Of The Year with FFDP's 'Blue On Black' also nominated for Rock Song Of The Year.

The full list of winners will be revealed when the ceremony takes place on March 29.

Check out the list of Alt and Rock categories below.

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Doin' Time' - Lana Del Rey

'Ready To Let Go' - Cage The Elephant

'The Hype' - twenty one pilots

'Trampoline' - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year:

'Blue On Black' - Five Finger Death Punch

'Ghost' - Badflower

'Lo/Hi' - The Black Keys

'Monsters' - Shinedown

'S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)' - The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown