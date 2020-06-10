Twenty One Pilots Have Posted A Cryptic New Video

A live event looks set to take place later this week.

Twenty One Pilots have posted a cryptic video that appears to tease some kind of live event later this week.



The band posted a short clip of current single 'Level Of Concern' on Twitter earlier today (June 10) along with the code LOC-061-220-2012P:

The YouTube link directs to a video set to go live this Friday, June 12, at 5pm UK Time. You can find that video here.



Could this be some kind of concert performance? Hit that link on Friday to find out.



In the meantime, let's listen to this banger one more time shall we?







